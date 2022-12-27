Joan J. Bargmann, age 86, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation in Augusta, WI.
Joan was born on May 28, 1936, to the late Andrew and Joanna Panhorst in St. Louis, MO, where she grew up, graduated from school and lived most of her life. On October 17, 1959 she married Fred W. Bargmann at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Joan worked at Centerre Bank as a Customer Accounts Representative for many years until her retirement.
She was an accomplished artist, even having a showing of her paintings once. Joan loved to plan and decorate for the holidays, especially Christmas. She and Fred loved to travel across the county with their family and was considered the best mother in the world by her children.
She will be greatly missed by her family who survive her: children, Duane (Ginnie), Diane (Donny) Weber, Dale, and Darlene (Brandt) Prickett; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Ashley, Sandra, Samantha, Jeremiah, Andrew, and Savaelyn; great grandchildren, Jude, Lyla, and Prudence; sister-in-law, Jeanette Tharp; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; parents; and sister, Marilyn (Otto) Summerer.
Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) with Reverend David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be on Friday, December 30 at 1:00 p.m. at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Evergreen Funeral Home in Eau Claire is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the charity or organization of your choosing in memory of Joan.