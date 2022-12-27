Joan J. Bargmann, age 86, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation in Augusta, WI.

Joan was born on May 28, 1936, to the late Andrew and Joanna Panhorst in St. Louis, MO, where she grew up, graduated from school and lived most of her life. On October 17, 1959 she married Fred W. Bargmann at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Joan worked at Centerre Bank as a Customer Accounts Representative for many years until her retirement.

