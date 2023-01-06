Joan A. Beaulieu, 88, of Elk Mound, WI, passed away on Tuesday, January 3rd, at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Joan Alice Beaulieu was born in Eau Claire on January 28, 1934, to Carl and Eda (Olson) Anderson. She graduated from Eau Claire High in 1952 with her lifelong sweetheart, Joseph Beaulieu Sr., Joan was selected as Homecoming Queen along side her Homecoming King, Joseph Beaulieu Sr. They were married at First Baptist Church after graduating and raised three boys, Larry, Joey Jr. and Jim. They lived west of Eau Claire in the Elk Lake area. Joan had three brothers, La Verne (Shirley), Le Roy (Kay), Roger (Barb), and three sisters, Beverly (Pete) Hatland, Ione (Red) Turner, and Elaine (Don) Corrigan.
Earlier on, Joan and Joe enjoyed the great outdoors loading up the StarCraft camper and kids on the weekends and camping at different places thru-out the state during the summer months. Later on Joan and Joe had a trailer on the Chetek Six Lakes Resort. During the summer months they would move to this trailer in Chetek and enjoy the many people and activities the area had to offer. It was no secret to anyone who knew her, Joan’s favorite entertainer was Elvis, and she had even traveled to Las Vegas to see The King himself a few times.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph Jr (Jane) and Jim (Mary); as well as grandchildren, Kyrah (Kevin) Klika, Jason (Courtney) Beaulieu, Tamika and Tanner Harcey; five great-grandchildren, Kannon, Ava, Avery, Kinleigh, and Beckett, as well as many other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Sr, and son, Larry Beaulieu.
Her smile and great sense of humor will be missed by all.
There will be a Memorial Service held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Dr, Altoona, WI). Visitation will take place the same day beginning at 11:00 a.m. and continuing until the time of service.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with services. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Beaulieu as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.