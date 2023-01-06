Joan A. Beaulieu, 88, of Elk Mound, WI, passed away on Tuesday, January 3rd, at Lake Hallie Memory Care.

Joan Alice Beaulieu was born in Eau Claire on January 28, 1934, to Carl and Eda (Olson) Anderson. She graduated from Eau Claire High in 1952 with her lifelong sweetheart, Joseph Beaulieu Sr., Joan was selected as Homecoming Queen along side her Homecoming King, Joseph Beaulieu Sr. They were married at First Baptist Church after graduating and raised three boys, Larry, Joey Jr. and Jim. They lived west of Eau Claire in the Elk Lake area. Joan had three brothers, La Verne (Shirley), Le Roy (Kay), Roger (Barb), and three sisters, Beverly (Pete) Hatland, Ione (Red) Turner, and Elaine (Don) Corrigan.

