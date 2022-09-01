Joan E. Carey, 79, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 29, 2022 at The Neighborhoods at Brookview. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Brookings, SD. A Memorial Visitation will be held 1 hour prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Brookings, SD. Rude’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Brookings Greenwood Cemetery.
Joan Elizabeth Hiess was born on November 9, 1942 in Eau Claire, WI to Anton and Mildred (Meyer) Hiess along with five siblings. She grew up on the family farm in the town of Seymor and attended a one room grade school and then attended McDonnell High School graduating in 1960.
On September 12, 1964, she married James Carey at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls, WI. Joan worked as a hospital secretary, was a stay at home mom, and after moving to Brookings, SD in 1984, began her career at SDSU as a secretary in the Department of Student Activities until her retirement in January 2008.
Joan enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her family, granddaughters, great-grandchildren and many friends. She was a member of Saint Thomas More Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and served as a communion minister.
As Joan’s illness progressed, she was a resident at Stoneybrook Suites before moving to The Neighborhoods at Brookview. Joan and her family send heartfelt thanks to the staff of these wonderful facilities for the compassionate and attentive care they provided.
Joan is survived by two sons, Pat (Patty) Carey of Brookings, SD and Dan (Katie) Carey of Peoria, IL; grandchildren, Katelyn (Paul) Wurth of Sioux Falls, SD, Stephanie Carey of Brookings, SD, Megan and Molly Carey of Peoria, IL; great-grandchildren, Zoe and Cameron Wurth; her sisters, Sr. Yvonne Hiess, SSND of Chippewa Falls, WI and Anita (Art) Zwiefelhofer of Eau Claire, WI; a brother, Norbert (Emilia) Hiess of Custer, WI; sisters-in-law, Jane Hiess and Peggy (Jim) Nelson all of Chippewa Falls, WI; and many loving nieces and nephews along with many cherished friends and co-workers.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, James Carey; infant son, Nicholas; parents, Anton and Mildred Hiess; in-laws, Robert and Grace Carey; brothers, Joseph (Harriet) Hiess and Jerry Hiess; and sister-in-law, Carol Hiess.