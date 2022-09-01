Joan E. Carey, 79, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 29, 2022 at The Neighborhoods at Brookview. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Brookings, SD. A Memorial Visitation will be held 1 hour prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Brookings, SD. Rude’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Brookings Greenwood Cemetery.

Joan Elizabeth Hiess was born on November 9, 1942 in Eau Claire, WI to Anton and Mildred (Meyer) Hiess along with five siblings. She grew up on the family farm in the town of Seymor and attended a one room grade school and then attended McDonnell High School graduating in 1960.

