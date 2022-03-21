Joan F. Clark, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by loves ones on March 15th 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
She was born in Milwaukee on October 15th 1931, daughter of Henry and Irma Liedtke and sister to siblings Margaret, Nancy, Henry, Robert, Lois, and Ruth. Joan married her loving husband Charles A Clark on February 8, 1957, worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Perlick Corporation and at the rebate center of Menards. She worshipped at St. Raymond of Penafort Parish and enjoyed spending her time gathering with friends and family, playing cards, cheering for the Packers, and driving through the country backroads of Wisconsin.
Joan is survived by her son Charles C. Clark and granddaughters Danielle (Kevin) Montoya and Megan (Jordan) Vargas. She is further survived by her stepchildren Kathleen (Jack) Burdine, Maureen (Marvin) Vaughn, Patrick (Bonna) Clark, Barry (Anna) Clark, many nieces and nephews, and close friends Cheryl and Stan.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at St. Raymond of Penafort, E10455 Mallard Rd, Fall Creek with interment in Holy Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior at the church.
