Joan Elizabeth (Decker) Fleming, 87, of Eau Claire passed away surrounded by the love of her husband Richard, four daughters, and sister in her home on Thursday, October 21st after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. She was able to share her love and joy with friends and family up to the moment of her death. Along with her husband of 67 years, sister and four daughters, Joan will be lovingly remembered by her ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and her faithful dog. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband’s parents, and her great-granddaughter, named after her. In lieu of flowers, Joan’s desire is that donations be made to the Eau Claire County Humane Association or the UWEC Heroes Fund for Single Parents Scholarship. Her daughters humbly but urgently request that you bring their dad pickles.
A celebration of Joan’s life, information to follow, will be held this spring.
We would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the people at St. Croix Hospice who provided comfort and support to Joan and all of us. Joan requested that the following poem, written years ago by her then ten year old granddaughter, be shared in place of her many life’s accomplishments. It describes Joan’s morning ritual of swimming in Lake Sissabagama and, as her family well knows, just some of the countless beautiful aspects of her lasting zestful spirit and ongoing connections to us all.
The Morning Swim Diving, dipping, swooping, through the cool and velvety water, like a frolicking dolphin weaving through the waves, like a bird in flight my grandmother swims. She can feel the shimmering, mystical water.
The droplets glitter like crystal in her hair, her face is bright and eager.
The lake is quiet save for one loon, with its wistful, mournful, wonderful cry, soaring over the lake so crisp and still, over the birch trees gentle and wise.
Through the brave and hopeful dawn, soars the loon.
My grandma can smell the fresh morning air.
She can hear the birds and the deer walking.
She looks toward her cozy cabin, and thinks of her family, tucked into bed.
She thinks of the pancakes, steaming and inviting, warming her all the way through, she thinks of all the wondrous creatures under the surface of the water,