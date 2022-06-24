Joan Rosemary Foley Frohrip, age 83, of Eau Claire, passed away June 21, 2022 at Dove Healthcare — West, Eau Claire, surrounded by her family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer.
Joan was born April 20, 1939 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to the late James and Margaret (Abraham) Foley. She lived in numerous cities in Canada including Kitchener, Ottawa, Brandon, and Wallaceburg. After high school, she worked for a local telephone company.
She married Michael Frohrip on December 29, 1962 at Our Lady of Help of Christian Church in Wallaceburg, Ontario. They then moved to Glenrock, Wyoming followed by Drayton, ND, Little Fork, MN. and Fargo, ND while raising their family.
In 1972, Joan, Michael and their children moved to Eau Claire, WI where she was actively involved in raising her three children and socializing with her numerous friends. Joan played an active role in Newcomers, enjoyed playing cards, and taught CCD at St Patrick’s Parish. In 1981 she began working in the Admissions Department at Sacred Heart Hospital until retiring in 1998.
Joan was a devoted mother and grandmother who was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. She will be remembered for her generosity of spirit, incredible kindness and ability to relate to everyone she met. She was very proud of her Irish and Canadian heritage. In her later years, she continued enjoying playing card games such as Bridge and 500. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and appreciated the time spent with her friends and family.
Joan is survived by her children Patrick Frohrip of Eau Claire (WI), Kathleen Frohrip of La Crosse (WI) and David (Shauna) Frohrip of Fond du Lac (WI) and granddaughters Emily and Katelyn Frohrip of Fond du Lac (WI), sister in law, Jennifer Frohrip, and nephew Stephen (Melissa) Frohrip and their two daughters Gabriella and Stephanie. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael, her parents, and sister Donna Foley.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Hospital, Dove West-Healthcare, Dr. Zachary Wilson, and Dr. Tomasz Okon.
There will be a visitation at Hulke Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road Eau Claire, on Monday June 27, 2022 from 10am to 12pm followed by a service at the same location at 12 p.m. The burial will be held after the service at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. A gathering at Hickory Hills Golf Course will follow the burial. To express online condolences, please visit hulkefamilyfh.com
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation at 500 Eau Claire Street in Eau Claire, WI 54701 or Feed my People Food Bank Wisconsin- 2610 Alpine Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54703
Hulke Family Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.