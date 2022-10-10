Joan M. Gibson, 99, passed away on October 5, 2022 at home.
She was born on September 8, 1923 in Eau Claire to Eugene and Mildred Hoton.
Joan was married to Roy Gibson on January 19, 1946. Joan loved children and took care of many plus her own 6 children.
She is survived by 5 of her 6 children, Dale (Leann) Gibson, Carol Dodge, Tom (Judy) Gibson, daughter-in-law Faye, Jerry Gibson, and Jeff (Ilona) Gibson, sister-in-law Bonnie Gibson, special niece Julie (Neil) Williams, eight grandchildren, Michael (Alan Holiday) Cassidy, Kris (Linda) Gibson, Peter (Denim) Cassidy, Steven (Courtney) Gibson, Andy (Sherri) Gibson, Angie (Dave) Jones, Jennifer (Mike) Alcott, Eric (Missy) Gibson and NINETEEN great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy, son Roger, brother-in-law Larry, son-in-law Tom Dodge, her parents, and all of her siblings.
A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701. Immediately following the visitation, a memorial service will take place, at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. A celebration of life gathering will be scheduled at a future date.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in Joan’s honor.