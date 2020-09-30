Joan E. Harris, 86, of Eau Claire, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Heritage Court Memory Care and under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Joan was born in St. James, MN on November 11, 1933 to Charles and Esther (Dexheimer) Rogers. She is a graduate of Johnson High School in St. Paul. She married Robert Harris in St. Paul in 1960. Robert preceded her in death in 2000.
She is survived by her two sons, Scott (Laura) of Sitka, AK, and Jeff (Ellen) of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Rachel and Joe Harris of Sitka, AK, Kate and Dan Harris of Eau Claire; sisters, Mary Jirik, Dee Hyland; brother, Keith Rogers and many nieces and nephews.
She is further preceded in death by her Parents and brother John Rogers.
Following her and Robert's marriage, they moved to Farmington, MN where they raised their family. After Roberts' retirement they moved to Rapid City, South Dakota and enjoyed their retirement there. They loved to spend time traveling, especially to Alaska. They moved to Eau Claire in 1998 and she became very active at Trinity Lutheran Church especially in the Quilting and Friendship Clubs.
A memorial service will take place at 1:00 PM, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive (behind Charter Spectrum.) Pastor Tom Westcott will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date. Due to current circumstances, masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Joan may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church.
