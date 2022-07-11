Joan Johnson, 88, passed peacefully with family by her side at Dove Healthcare Center on July 7, 2022. The conclusion to a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
Born on April 9, 1934 as the youngest of seven children to Joseph and Eleanor (Zwerlin) Berg. Raised on the family farm, she attended St. Paul’s Catholic School through 8th grade, then graduating from Bloomer High School.
Joan met Gerald Bleskacek in high school and the two married on August 21, 1952. They started a family together, raising two daughters, Debra and Terri. Joan and her husband Gerald founded Pecha & Bleskacek. Joan was in charge of the company’s office. Later they started other businesses, such as Mom’s Carry Out and several housing and commercial buildings. Joan was a poised and gentle soul who loved her family and friends.
She later married Kenneth Johnson November 7, 1980. They enjoyed traveling, especially to Clearwater Beach Florida, and caring for their granddaughters Casie and McKenzie. Joan loved to garden, sew and crochet; skills that she taught and passed on to her daughters and granddaughters. In her later years, she spent the winter months with her children in Marco Island, Florida and the summer months on Lake Holcombe.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra M. (Benjamin) Rubenzer of Bloomer, WI and Terri Stelter of Marco Island, FL; two granddaughters, Casie (Mitch) Mergen and McKenzie (Micah) Hennen; two great-grandsons, Whitley Gerald Hennen and Timothy Dean Mergen; and one sister, Cecelia Pitsch. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, special family friends Rod Turner and Kirk Boehm, as well as the families six Dachshunds.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Eleanor Berg, husband, Kenneth Johnson; son-in-law, Timothy Stelter; brothers, Norbert, Arthur, Leon and Francis Berg; sister, Lorraine Barth; father and mother-in-law Herman and Olga Johnson; brother-in-law’s, Charles Barth, Kenneth Pitsch, Maurice Johnson, and Merle Stolt; sister-in-law’s, Angie Berg, Evelyn Berg, Arlene Berg, Deloris Johnson and Norma Stolt.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Bloomer with Father Victor Feltes officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer.
There will be a visitation from 4:00-7:00 PM on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Olson’s Funeral Home. Wake service will be at 7:00 PM. Olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.