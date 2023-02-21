Joan K. Labs, age 85, of Menomonie, WI, passed away peacefully Friday, February 17, 2023, after a short stay at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home in Elmwood, Wisconsin. Joan was born on November 10th, 1937, in her grandparents’ home in Waterford, Minnesota to John and Doris (Litsheim) Gibson. She graduated from South High School in Minneapolis and then from Augsburg University. After graduating from Augsburg, she started her career as a teacher of Phy. Ed, Health, and Business. She taught in Wausau, WI; Mabel, MN; and Downey, CA, before settling in Menomonie.

Joan married Stanley Labs November 27, 1965, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie and together, purchased his family farm a few months later. Joan continued teaching — both at Menomonie High School and Boyceville High School before resigning to care for her children, Sonia and Beth. Joan went back to work, first as secretary to the president of United Bank, then in the law offices of Carl Peterson, and finally in the Center for Vocational, Technical, and Adult Education at UW-Stout. Her love of teaching drew her back, however, and she retired as a Business teacher at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Labs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you