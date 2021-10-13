Joan Marie Layland, 90, wife, mother, and dear friend to many, has joined her husband, Ray, in eternal life. Joan died on October 10, 2021. Do not be sad because Joan is at last with Ray. Their story of love is now complete.
Joan was born December 14, 1930 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Walter and Alethe (Henry) Jaeb. She attended Roosevelt High School (’48), where she met her future husband, Ray, on a blind date. Joan and Ray married on August 19, 1950. Their honeymoon was along Minnesota’s beautiful North Shore. Married 67 years, the honeymoon was not over until Ray passed away in 2017. They made their first home in South Minneapolis, close to where they both grew up. They started their family in 1952 with the birth of Rita, followed by Dan, Tom and Diane. With their young family, they moved across street from Grass Lake in Minneapolis. She became the children’s nurturer, scout leader and role model. She made the best after school treats, from chocolate chip cookies to cinnamon rolls. Mom championed their causes, listened to their problems and corrected their missteps.
In 1966, Ray’s job transferred him to Hibbing, MN. Joan embraced the new adventure, packed up the family and headed to the Iron Range. Now that the children were older, Joan pursued new experiences. She attended classes at the Hibbing Community College and particularly enjoyed a writing class. She found a career outside the home working with little people. She became a preschool teacher at Kiddie Karousel Day Care. Joan, being a gifted listener and communicator, quickly became fluent in three-year-old language. She established rapport with both her students and their parents. Working with preschoolers became her passion.
In 1980, the winds of change blew again. Ray’s job led them to Eau Claire, WI. Joan was able to continue her work with preschool children as a teacher’s aide in the Head Start Program, retiring in 1990. During retirement, Joan and Ray traveled the United States and spent many winters staying in their fifth-wheel camper in Mesa, AZ. She also enjoyed traveling to Wyoming and Alaska to see her children and grandchildren.
Joan was a devout Catholic, being active in the parishes of Annunciation in Minneapolis, St. Leo’s in Hibbing and singing with the Funeral Choir of Immaculate Conception in Eau Claire for over 30 years.
Joan’s warm personality and sincerity drew people to her. She had many good friends. She did not forget her old friends when she moved to a new location, but continued her friendships with all those she loved. As we say goodbye to our dear mother, sister, and friend, remember that Joan would comfort us as she did so many times by telling us our broken hearts will mend because “time heals everything” and “this too shall pass.” Mom, this time our pain may lessen with time, however we will forever carry your memory in in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; grandson, Kevin Layland; son-in-law, Steve Rindt; and brother, William Jaeb.
Joan is survived by her children, Rita (Jeff) Lewis of Gillette, WY, Daniel Layland (Judy Gonsalves) of Homer, Alaska, Thomas (Jeanie) Layland of Dillingham, Alaska and Diane Rindt of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Jovan Lewis (Michael Carver), LaGrande (Brian) Woods, Lucas (Andrea) Wahl, Taylor Layland and Lindsay Layland; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary Butrum of Eau Claire, WI; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 15 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Eau Claire with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment will in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Milestone Senior Living and Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care.
To send your condolence and a memory of Joan to the family, please view our obituaries tab at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Heartland Hospice of Eau Claire at www.promedica.org/waystogive/hospice-memorial-fund/ or The Marshfield Clinic Cancer Care Fund at www.marshfieldclinic.org/giving/donate.