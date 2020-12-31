Joan A. Leary (Gourdoux)
4/21/1935 — 12/14/2020
Born on April 21, 1935, a snowy Easter Sunday, Joan “Joey” Leary was the youngest of four children. Raised on a large dairy farm at the confluence of the Flambeau and Chippewa Rivers in Holcombe, WI she quickly learned to love being outside. Joan attended UW Eau Claire, where she met and fell in love with James Leary. They married on July 28, 1956, and soon relocated to Detroit, MI where Joan worked as a kindergarten teacher. In 1959, with their first baby, they flew to Madrid, Spain where Jim would teach at the US Air Force Base. She and Jim spent the next four years exploring Spain and greater Europe. Upon their return to Michigan, Joan took on being a spectacular mother of five children, wife, and friend. Joan truly enjoyed people and took time to connect with others and make them feel special.
As a young wife and mother in suburban Detroit, Joan maintained an abundant garden, active social life, and extensive community involvement. When Jim’s career moved the family to Adrian, MI, Joan finally had 15 acres of land to dig into. She quickly took on growing and selling asparagus and Christmas trees. When all five children were grown, she opened a TCBY Frozen Yogurt franchise which flourished because of her enjoyment of making people laugh. When Jim retired, Joan sold TCBY and they moved to the historic schoolhouse she attended as a child. From the schoolhouse steps, the view of the Flambeau Mountain rising above the Chippewa River inspired her for the next 25 years. During this time she made miles of hiking trails and planted over 10,000 trees for future generations to enjoy. She loved living at the schoolhouse, reading, gardening, and being with her family. From this base, she traveled internationally, climbed 14,000 ft peaks in CO, studied the Tao Te Ching, and read inspiring works by R. Buckminster Fuller and many others. Later, as dementia gradually became apparent, her family assisted her through this stage, which she met with grace and dignity. During her final year she was also loved by the wonderful staff who cared for her at Cornell Health Services. Throughout her life Joan lived by her favorite motto: Love One Another.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings: Christopher and Edna Gourdoux; her siblings, Phyllis (John, deceased) Stevenson, and Larry (Elizabeth, deceased) Gourdoux. Her sister Patricia (Raymond, deceased) Ness is living in Chippewa Falls. Joan is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Leary, her children and grandchildren: Linda (Tom) Hadjimarkos, Emily (Brian) Fox, Ariana (Dylan) White, Ann (Donald) Stefanie and Spencer Dunham, Maria (Ian) Richards, Jeannie (Rex) Ellis, Jennifer and Jake Crayne, Mark (Mary) Sage and Phoenix Leary, and Jasper Fox, her first great grandchild.
For those who would like to honor her, the family asks that donations for the James and Joan Leary Nature Park be sent to: UW Eau Claire Foundation, 105 Garfield Ave., Schofield Hall Box 4004, Eau Claire, WI 54702. Write Joan Leary in the check memo.