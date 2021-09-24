Joan Elizabeth Campbell Miles, age 82, peacefully passed into the everlasting arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 16, 2021. She was home and surrounded by some of the many she loved.
Daughter of Shirley and Elizabeth (Scott), Campbell was born Nov. 10, 1938, in Eau Claire.
Joan exemplified John 15:13, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” Her unconditional love, inclusive spirit, and steadfast commitment to always looking at the bright side contributed to her being welcome and wanted wherever she went.
Her passions included family, gardening, quilting, and mystery novels. She valued harmony, peace, and beauty in simple things. She loved “the cabin” on Eau Claire Lake which was home to thousands of memories and experiences with family and friends. Her spirit and vivacity were impactful in the life of every person who knew her.
She raised three children, worked for many years as a waitress at Jimmy Woos and later graduated from UW Stout continuing as a seamstress of Rosebud & Rip and Stitch. Her love, kindness, and skills were freely shared with so many, in so many settings.
She leaves behind three children, Cynthia Gunter, Jeff Jackson, and Elizabeth Jackson, five granddaughters, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Mike Campbell and Tom Campbell, and two granddaughters, Abigail Jackson and Vanessa Gunter.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, October 16, from 1-4 PM, at the Masonic Ballroom (616 Graham Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54703). Friends and family are encouraged to join with consolation and celebration.