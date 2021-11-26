Sorry, an error occurred.
Joan Leinenkugel Miley, 91, passed away on November 22, 2021.
She is survived by 3 children; Connie, Rick and Gary (Darlene); 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and sister; daughter, Susan Kay; and husband, Dick.
A private family burial is planned.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
