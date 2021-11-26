Joan Leinenkugel Miley, 91, passed away on November 22, 2021.

She is survived by 3 children; Connie, Rick and Gary (Darlene); 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and sister; daughter, Susan Kay; and husband, Dick.

A private family burial is planned.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.

