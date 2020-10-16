Joan Mae Nesbit, 85, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away in the morning of October 12, 2020 at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Joan was born to Wilbert C. and Claramae (Runnels) Moldenhauer on April 29, 1935 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. As a teenager, Joan was a member of the Hi-Lites quartet, who toured the country performing vocal harmonies. After graduating from Evansville High School in 1953, Joan moved to Madison to attend cosmetology school.
On July 28, 1954 Joan married her life’s love, Rollie Nesbit, with whom she raised four children and shared life’s adventures until his passing in 2006. Their life brought them from Holyoke, Massachusetts through Madison and Kiel, Wisconsin before settling in Eau Claire in 1961.
Joan worked as a hair stylist at Town’s Edge Beauty Salon for many years alongside her dear friend, Florence Gullickson, whom she often called her “sister.” Ever creative, Joan was an avid painter and sang in the Chippewa Valley Gospel Choir. Joan was a brilliant baker and cook, serving her family years of delicious meals with homemade bread and dinner rolls, and setting a holiday table that was truly something to behold, with multiple courses prepared and decorated with love. Joan enjoyed golf and travel with Rollie, and she was happiest in the company of her family and countless friends. A lover of animals, Joan opened her home to many cats, dogs, horses, and whatever wild animals her family would adopt.
Joan was a devoted Christian and long-standing member of First Congregational Church in Eau Claire, where she participated in many groups and committees, including Primetime Friends, Altar Guild, and Covenant Group.
Although Joan’s memory faltered in later years, she never lost her dedication to family, her sense of humor, or her genuine compassion for others. Even as she struggled with her own health, Joan brightened the room with loving kindness by sharing a hug, a gentle touch, and a kind word to anyone in need.
Joan is survived by her children: Steve Nesbit (Pam) of Fall Creek, Stuart Nesbit (Kathy) of Chippewa Falls, Stacey Moen (Jon) of Fond du Lac, and Stanton Nesbit (Joni) of Chippewa Falls; nine grandchildren: Bill Nesbit, Jennifer (Tim) Schneider, Scott (Ashley) Nesbit, Chris Moen, Hannah (Andrew) Larson, Joseph Moen, Philip Nesbit, Lucas Nesbit, and Jacob Nesbit; and six great-grandchildren.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Rolland Nesbit; her parents, Wilbert Moldenhauer and Claramae Dooley; step-father, Bill Dooley; brother, Neil Moldenhauer; brothers-in-law, Dean Nesbit and Gene Nesbit; sisters-in-law, Kay Nesbit, Pat Nesbit, and June Nesbit; and great-granddaughters, Mae Larson and Henley Larson.
A private service will be held for family at First Congregational Church in Eau Claire. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests that donations be made in Joan’s honor to Heartland Hospice Fund. (http://heartlandhospicefund.org)
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.