Joan Andrea Olmsted, 79, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday December 30, 2022, at home surrounded by family under the care of Mayo Hospice.

Joan was born on April 13, 1943 in Eau Claire to Arthur and Eline (Thompson) Wise. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1961. She married Richard P. Flynn in December later that year in Ft. Lewis, Washington.