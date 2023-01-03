Joan Andrea Olmsted, 79, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday December 30, 2022, at home surrounded by family under the care of Mayo Hospice.
Joan was born on April 13, 1943 in Eau Claire to Arthur and Eline (Thompson) Wise. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1961. She married Richard P. Flynn in December later that year in Ft. Lewis, Washington.
They soon welcomed their first born Rick and a couple of years later their son Brian was born. While her husband was serving two tours in Viet Nam, Joan was a stay-at-home mom raising their two sons. She was a very active mom teaching her kids to play ball while her husband was serving our Country. She also was an early “hockey mom” as both her children participated in Eau Claire Youth Hockey. Joan was also a volunteer member of the Eau Claire Junior League. Joan continued to volunteer as a “Den Mother” for the Cub Scouts while one of her Scouts became one of the first Eagle Scouts (Mark Otterson). She also found great joy teaching about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through CCD classes.
Joan entered the workforce as her children became a little older, holding various positions from EC Chmel, legal assistant at a couple of different Law Firms. She finally landed her dream job which would take her into her retirement. She worked for the State of Wisconsin the Department of Transportation for over 21 years. There she developed some very special friendships with Linda, Jan, Cathy, Shelli and Joyce (now deceased) to name just a few, friendships that she would continue the rest of her life. Her marriage to her first husband Richard ended in 1980. They both still played a very important part in their children’s lives. In 1985 Joan was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis her biggest challenge yet. Shortly after, she met her current husband Jeff Olmsted who has stood by her from the beginning of her MS to the end. They were married in February 1986 in Las Vegas, NV. They enjoyed their time together going to the casino, dining out, and some travel (always close enough to home). They enjoyed seeing George Carlin together and other shows as well. Even though Jeff is a huge Green Bay Packer fan with her youngest son Brian, Joan took the middle ground with Rick as a Viking fan. She loved music and to dance. She always saw and found the good in people. Joan absolutely loved animals. Joan and Jeff had dogs Su Ling, Wesley and most recently Taz not to mention her many grand dogs and cats. One of her greatest joys was finally to get a daughter-in-law. She said even though she had to wait longer she got the best one in Leanne.
I am home in Heaven, dear ones, oh so happy and so bright! There is perfect joy and beauty in this everlasting light. All the pain and grief is over, every restless tossing passed. I am now at peace forever, safely home in Heaven at last.
Joan was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Isaacson, (who she loved and missed tremendously) parents, aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jeff; son Rick Flynn of Chippewa Falls; son Brian(Leanne) Flynn of Chippewa Falls; brother-in- law David Isaacson of Eau Claire; sisters-in-law Judi Fermaich of Colorado, Janice Perdue of Indiana, Jolene Mackenzie of Green Bay, Jackie (Jim) Lefbrve of Green Bay, and Joy Grey of Green Bay; brothers-in-law Jay Olmsted of Missouri, and Jerrold (Sue) Olmsted of Green Bay; step-daughter Felicia Dittmar Green Bay; half-brother Bill (Lucretia) Wise of Texas; step-brother Jim ( Norma) Coolidge; step-sister Ann Coolidge of Eau Claire; special niece Pamela (Mark) Crandall of Eau Claire; special nephew Scott (Angela Woods) Isaacson of Eau Claire and many other great-nieces; great-nephews and many cousins.
The Celebration of Joan’s Life will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona at 1:00pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023 with Pastor Dave Irgens officiating. Visitation will take place from 11:00am until the time of the service.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joan’s name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Chippewa Falls Humane Association or the Eau Claire Humane Association.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.