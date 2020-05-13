Joan Olson

Joan Marie (Peterson) Olson, age 98, of Eau Claire, died peacefully on May 9, 2020 at Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire under the care of Mayo Hospice.
Joan was born on February 20, 1922 to the late Peter and Mae (Halberg) Peterson of Mondovi. Joan graduated from Mondovi High School and attended Business College in at Winona, MN. Joan was employed at Northwestern Motor Company in Eau Claire.
She was united in marriage to Donald C. Olson on June 29, 1946 at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi. Built their home in Eau Claire and raised their family.
Joan‘s hobbies were collecting USA posted stamps and old coins as a young girl and into her later years. She enjoyed feeding birds, gardening, baking (sandbakkels) a Norwegian cookie and other baked goods for her family. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage. Joan enjoyed watching all sports and her favorite time was keeping score on all the Brewers games. She liked to play 500 card games with friends at the Senior Center and at St. Frances Apartments in Eau Claire. She also worked at election polling site on voting day. She was a member of Saving Grace Lutheran Church.
She is survived by daughter, Sandy Patrow (Steve), of Elk Mound and sons, Rick Olson (Diane) of Hot Springs Village, AR, Steve Olson of Eau Claire and Mark Olson (Judy) of Rock Falls; grandchildren, Andy, Matt, Melissa, Kristi (Lance), Richelle; great-grandchildren, Elisabeth, Arionna, Emma Mae, Nathanael, and Hadley Ann; sister, Petra Peterson of Mondovi, brother, Harry Parkhurst of SD; cousin, Jackie Bunch of CA; she is further survived by many other family members and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; brothers, George Gilman, Bill Peterson; sister, Shari Cronkite.
The family would like to thank the staff of Orchard Hill Assisted Living, Mayo Hospice and Dr. Randall Casper who attended to Joan‘s comfort in her final days.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lakeview Cemetery with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Family, friends, and others are welcome to join.
Memorials in memory of Joan to Saving Grace Lutheran Church or Feed my People.