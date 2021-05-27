Joan Mary ‘Josie’ Robinson, age 81 of rural Osseo, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, May 21, 2021 with loving family near her. She was born March 10, 1940 in Glencoe Township, WI to Henry and Emma (Kube) Dabelstein.
Joan married the love of life, Leonard LeRoy Robinson, February 14th, 1959 at Christ Lutheran Church in Arcadia, WI. They were blessed with 62 wonderful years. Together they were blessed with 2 wonderful children David and Rhonda. Joan farmed alongside her husband for over 30 years. She waitressed at Club Midway and helped with catering for 5 years. She also was a substitute cook at the 3 Whitehall schools when needed for over 10 years, and a health-care worker for 5-years as well. She belonged to the Pleasantville Homemaker’s/Woman’s Club for 62 years. She was a member of Elk Creek Lutheran Church for all of her married life; where she also taught Sunday School and was an ELCA member. She also worked on the Hale Township election board for many years. She was honored to be named Pleasantville’s ‘Citizen of the Year’ in 2018.
Josie loved traveling the World with friends and family, to many foreign far and distant lands. She enjoyed feeding and watching her birds and listening to their singing. She loved embroidering quilts for ELCA Church Bazaars and Women’s Club. Josie enjoyed her time fishing with her family, and loved her grandchildren ever so dearly. She was thrilled to have great-grandkids as well.
Surviving Joan are her husband, Leonard; her children, David (Sharon Lyga) Robinson and Rhonda (Kenneth) Koval; her grandchildren, Rachael (Josh) Julson, Amber (Travis Sonnentag) Robinson, Derek (Andrea) Robinson, Kyle (Kaili Gardner) Koval, and Collin Koval; and two great-grandchildren, Elliott ‘Eli’ and Lily Robinson.
Funeral Services for Josie will be June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Elk Creek Lutheran Church. Pastor Valerian Ahles will officiate with burial immediately following the service at Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call on the family during visitation on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo, or from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Church on Thursday.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is serving the family, (715) 597-3711. On-line condolences may be offered at www.schiefelbeinfh.com.