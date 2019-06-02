Joan M. Schmid age 81 of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Joan was born on January 8, 1938 in Cottonwood, Minnesota to Hugh and Mary (Martin) Sullivan. She received her RN from the School of Nursing in St. Cloud, MN. She married Philip C. Schmid on June 10, 1961 in Manannah, MN.
Survivors include four children: Todd of Little Falls, MN, Jeffrey (Victoria) of Altoona, WI, Stacie of Milwaukee and Christopher of Chain Lake; Two grandsons Benjamin and Andrew Schmid; siblings MaryLou of Inver Grove Heights and Eileen (Rich) Froehle of Cold Springs, MN and a host of nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband Philip, her parents, her brother Larry and sister Betty Ann.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the American Heart Association.
Whether you sent a card, dropped off food or offered an encouraging word, we appreciate the kindness.
We also want to extend our gratitude to all of the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital, Augusta Nursing Home and Dove South that provided care.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 am on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home from 4-7 pm with a prayer service taking place at 6:30 pm to conclude the evening’s visitation. Visitation will continue on Friday June 7, 2019 at the church from 10 am until the time of service. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.
