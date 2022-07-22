Joan E. Seipel (nee: Webb), Lover of God, family and life, died peacefully at home in Eau Galle, WI on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the age of 86.

Joan was born, baptized, raised and retired in Eau Galle with her working years spent living and raising a family of eight kids in the Maplewood/Oakdale area, with her husband John of nearly 60 years. She was a devote Catholic, dedicated wife, beloved mother and exceptionally hard worker. Joan loved polka dancing, playing cards, picking raspberries, praying the rosary and gardening. Joan touched the lives of everyone she met. In addition to raising her own kids, she was also a fabulous daycare provider, always taking the kids to the park.

