Joan Sorebo

Joan Marie Sorebo, 84, of Altoona died on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Joan was born on Dec. 21, 1934 to the late Oscar and Agnes (Knutson) Nelson in Ames, Iowa. During her childhood, she moved many times across Iowa and Minnesota eventually graduating from high school in Mahnomen, Minn. She graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. with a bachelor’s degree in business education. She later earned a master’s degree in business education. Joan taught business education classes at high schools across Minnesota for the next twelve years.
She met and married Gilbert “Gil” Sorebo in 1968 and remained married to him for 46 years until his death. After marriage, she joined him in Eau Claire, Wisconsin where they lived the rest of their lives. She continued teaching business education courses part-time for the next few decades at Chippewa Valley Technical College while raising two sons and making countless contributions to the local community that included Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, the Sunyata Food Co-op, and many others. She was always there to lend a hand to a family in need or support a church or other community activity.
Joan is survived by her sons, Gib (Amy Sheridan) Sorebo of Ashburn, Va. and John Sorebo of Appleton; grandchildren, Kate Sorebo, Isabel Sorebo, Lauren Sorebo and Jeffrey Sheridan-Sorebo; brother, Donald (Lorena) Nelson of Garopaba, Brazil; step-sisters, Jeanette (Bob) Larson of Pipestone, Minn., Jeri Lynne Jaeger of Mahnomen, Minn. and Marlene Paulsen of Niva, Denmark; brother-in-law, Ed (Nancy) Sorebo of Minnetonka, Minn.; nieces and nephews, Eric Nelson, Kari Balaberda, Lia Pachalski, Daniel Nelson and Andrea Ramos; Kent Larson, Mark Larson, Lynne Dalen, Jason Jaeger, Lori Koopman and Gina Morris; and many cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gil and her parents.
A private family committal service will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Joan to Concordia College, Moorhead, Minn.: www.concordiacollege.edu/giving/.
