Joan Charlotte Welke, 78, of Town of Pleasant Valley went to her heavenly home on August 9, 2021 with family at her side. Born November 17, 1942 in Eau Claire to G. Donald and Phyllis F. (Chambers) Easterson. Joan graduated from the Conley Grade School, Memorial High School and CVTC.
She began her employment with National Presto as a punch card reader operator. After starting her family, she began doing in-home child care for many years. In addition, she worked as Deputy Clerk for the Town of Pleasant Valley.
Joan taught Sunday School and was on the Funeral & Memorial Committees at Zion Lutheran Church as well as a Member of the Pleasant Valley Homemakers.
Joan will be cherished as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who always put her family first and was ready with a listening ear, encouraging words, a smile and hugs.
She will be dearly missed by Dale, her loving husband of would have been 59 years on November 24, 2021 and her family;
Sisters, Fay (DeWayne) Stillman and Diane Easterson.
Preceded in death by her parents.
The family wishes to thank St. Croix Hospice and The Classic for the kind and loving support given to Joan, Dale & family.
Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, E3720 County Rd HH, Eleva, WI 54738. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday at church. It was Joan’s wish not to have a viewing, so her casket will remain closed during the visitation. Committal service will take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.