Joan Wheeler-Hagen, age 91, of Menomonie, Wi, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie. Born June 14, 1931, in Colfax, WI, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mabel (Anderson) Myers. After graduating from Colfax High School, she moved to California where she met her future husband, William C. Wheeler. They were married on June 21, 1949, for forty-four years until William preceded her in death in 1994. On February 14, 2000, she married Delbert L. Hagen, who also preceded her in death in 2019.

Joan loved her family, especially her precious grandchildren, working outside, antiquing, and spending time at her cabin in Hayward.

