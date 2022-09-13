Joan Wheeler-Hagen, age 91, of Menomonie, Wi, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie. Born June 14, 1931, in Colfax, WI, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mabel (Anderson) Myers. After graduating from Colfax High School, she moved to California where she met her future husband, William C. Wheeler. They were married on June 21, 1949, for forty-four years until William preceded her in death in 1994. On February 14, 2000, she married Delbert L. Hagen, who also preceded her in death in 2019.
Joan loved her family, especially her precious grandchildren, working outside, antiquing, and spending time at her cabin in Hayward.
She is survived by her daughter Linda (John) Alger, Manton, CA; her two grandchildren, Trevor (Shaina) Alger, Kirkland, WA, and Kari (Joe) Irwin, El Dorado Hills, CA; her four great grandchildren, Lachlan Alger, Kolten, Kasen, and Kennedy Irwin; her sister Jacqueline Wohlfeil, Menomonie, and her brother David Myers, Las Vegas, NV; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Besides her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her sister Joyce Gunderson, Lawrenceville, GA.
A memorial service for Joan will take place at 11:00am on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Colfax Lutheran Church, 600 Balsam St in Colfax with Pastor Bob Schoenknecht officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation at the church on Friday from 10am until the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie.
The family would like to thank the staff at Comforts of Home and Olive Grove Hospice for their loving care and kindness. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.