Joan Wojciechowski

Joan Elizabeth Wojciechowski, 77, of Cadott, WI, was called home by the Heavenly Father after a lengthy illness on Sunday, October 27th, 2019. She was under the care of Mayo Clinic Health System, Red Cedar, in Menomonie, WI.
Joan was born in Milwaukee, WI, on April 23rd, 1942, to the late Adam G. and Elizabeth “Betty” (Meyer) Krieger. She was united in marriage to Jon W. Wojciechowski on April 29, 1961, in Milwaukee.
She is survived by Jon, beloved husband of 58 years, daughters Jill Collins of Eau Claire and Julie Wojciechowski (Paul Ellis) of Dallas, TX, grandchildren Jade Bacon and Christian Shufflin of Wisconsin, Lyle (Nicole) Wojciechowski of California, and Clayton (Justina) Ellis of Texas, and great-granddaughters Jaina, daughter of Lyle and Nicole, and Rina, daughter of Clay and Justina. She also leaves behind her twin brothers Jimmy (Karen) of West Bend, WI, and Mick (Sue) of Cedarburg, WI, and Danny (Rebecca) of Bangor, WI, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The 5’ 2 ¼” (she never let us forget that ¼”) matriarch loved gardening, flowers, and fishing (especially for northern pike). She did NOT relish weeding and refused to remove her fish from the hook or the net. She greatly enjoyed boxing and baseball. Her favorite teams were the Brewers, and whomever played the Twins. Other hobbies included reading science fiction and mystery novels, playing word puzzle games with family, and cooking. She loved bright colors and sparkly things; there was a reason we called her the magpie! She was an expert at needlepoint and cross stitch and bestowed many of her beautiful creations to her family. She had a well-tuned ear for music, especially the organ and piano, and she occasionally played for her church. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, most recently the Cadott United Methodist Church. She and Jon gifted the Cadott United Methodist Church with one of her needlepoint creations and it remains there for all to enjoy. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 159 with the Ladies Auxiliary.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019, at the Cadott United Methodist Church in Cadott and will be officiated by Pastor George Olinske.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of Service Saturday morning at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice in Joan’s name.
Leiser Funeral Home, of Cadott, is serving the family.
Please visit www.leiserfuneralhome.com to express online condolences. You may also mail condolences to the family in care of Leiser Funeral Home, PO Box 397, Cadott, WI, 54727.