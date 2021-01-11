Joan M. Wolf, age 87, of Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health Services – Eau Claire.
Joan was born in Eau Claire on November 30, 1933, to the late Roy and Marie (Aebersold) Easterson. Joan married Kenneth W. Wolf in Eau Claire on June 27, 1959. He preceded her in death on December 20, 2009. Joan worked at National Presto Industries for 44 years. Joan was a member of Hope Lutheran Church where she was an active volunteer, helping in the kitchen during funerals and assembling mailings for bulletins and holidays. She was also a member of the church quilting group. Joan was very proud to have donated the stain glass window above the altar at church. Joan loved to care for her home, especially her yard, and will always be remembered as a hard worker. She liked thrift saling, shopping, going to breakfast with her classmates, and spending time with her family.
Joan is survived by her brother, Robert (Arlene) Easterson of Oshkosh; two sisters, Shirley (Wayne) Gorell of Stevens Point and Bonnie (Steve) Haug of Eau Claire; and seven nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; father and mother-in-law, Frederick and Bernice Wolf; and brother-in-law, David Wolf.
A private family graveside service was held at Lutheran Church Cemetery, Eau Claire. A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at a later date in 2021.
