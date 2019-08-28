Joane Knoble

Joane C. “Jo” Knoble, 94, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
She was born May 17, 1925 in Menomonie to Lena (Zelmer) and Archie Cronk. She graduated from Eau Claire High School, class of 1943, and went on to earn a degree in Elementary Education from the UW-Eau Claire.
On July 19, 1947, Jo married Thomas H. Knoble at First Congregational Church in Eau Claire. They resided in Chippewa Falls where Jo was a kindergarten teacher at Hillcrest Elementary. After she retired from teaching, she volunteered at area grade schools reading to children.
In her younger years, Jo enjoyed acting and singing. She sang in her church choir for many years. She also played bridge, enjoyed golf and loved to travel. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cathy (Charles Sr.) Normand of Anthony, FL, Mary Knoble of Chippewa Falls; three grandchildren, Tammy (Mike) Sloan of Anthony, FL, Charles (Julie) Normand Jr. of Spooner, Jeremy Knoble of Milwaukee; three great-grandchildren, Brittney Beckwith and Edwin Sloan of Anthony, FL, and Chase Normand of Lansing, MI.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom on December 26, 2008; a sister, Betty Cronk; and a brother, Walton “Bill” Cronk.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 31 at the First Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Dr. Barry Boyer officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to Mentor Chippewa, 750 Tropicana Blvd., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 or to First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.