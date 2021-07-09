JoAnn Theresa Deters (Cesafsky), 77, of Altoona, WI passed away from this life on July 4, 2021, to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, with family by her side. What a glorious day it was.
JoAnn was born on February 26th 1944 at home on the family farm to Joseph and Nancy Cesafsky (Collins).
The love for her savior started at an early age. She attended Immaculate Conception Grade school, then furthering her education at Regis High School for a short time later transferring to an all girl’s catholic school in Mosinee, WI, becoming home sick JoAnn moved back home and attended Altoona High School. Public school agreed with JoAnn, she earned an award for outstanding accomplishment as art editor of yearbook, she also had the honor of being prom queen.
In 1962 JoAnn married John (JD) Deters, together nearly 59 years they raised three children: Andrea of Maplewood, MN, John of Sacramento, CA, Jack of Altoona.
JoAnn excelled at whatever she put her heart into, from designing the homes they lived in, cake decorating, sewing and building her own ceramics business later know as JD Castle Hill Ceramics, starting in the early 70’s until late 90’s she taught weekly classes to anyone that had the interest, she truly loved teaching the grade school students that came from area schools to learn the art.
Throughout her life JoAnn suffered from MS which made her daily life difficult, being a person of deep faith in the Lord and devotion to the blessed Virgin Mary, she attended services nearly every day, traveling several miles to pray the rosary at several locations, if you were to ask how she could do it with the limitations her body had she would tell you “This is my cross and I will carry it with pride” her faith got her through the difficult times.”
JoAnn is survived by husband John, daughter Andrea (Monty) Thilmony, son John, son Jack (Melissa), grandchildren, Joseph Deters, Cole Deters, Jackson Deters, Carley Thilmony (Adam), Tyler Thilmony, Ashley Thilmony, and brother, Eugene (Jeanette) Cesafsky.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack, granddaughter Samantha, several brother and sister in laws.
JD, Andrea, John and Jack would like to extend their thanks to the care team from Mayo Hospice, JoAnn loved seeing all of them the team (Angie, Kassie, Marne, Val and many others) provided excellent care. Also thank you to Laurie King for providing weekly Holy Communion that helped JoAnn stay close to the Lord. One final thanks needs to be given to Jacks wife Melissa — the constant care that she gave JoAnn at any hours of the day.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Ave., Altoona with Fr. Derek Sakowski officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.