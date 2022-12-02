Joann R. Knutson, age 92, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Care Partners in Eau Claire surrounded by several family members. Joann was born on March 18, 1930, to the late Harold Gilbertson Sr. and Ruth (Patterson) Gilbertson Johnson in Eau Claire.

Joann is survived by her children, Philip (Linn) of Fall Creek, David (Mae Joy) and Ronald (Shelly), both of Eau Claire, Ruth (Steve) Alf of Menomonie, Barb (Chris) Strand of Annandale, MN, and Mark (Vicki) of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Chad (Brad), Joe (Jeni), Sandra (Mark), Marty (Jen), Bethany (Erick), Mike (Jana), Karl, Misty (Matt), Emily, Jeremy (Alex), Sam, Margaret, Donald, Katherine, Peter, Matthew (Jenny), and Timothy (Paige); 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Val Ahnemon and Sue Barquist; sisters-in-law, Elaine Johnson and Lenora (Orv) Wollum; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

