Joann R. Knutson, age 92, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Care Partners in Eau Claire surrounded by several family members. Joann was born on March 18, 1930, to the late Harold Gilbertson Sr. and Ruth (Patterson) Gilbertson Johnson in Eau Claire.
Joann is survived by her children, Philip (Linn) of Fall Creek, David (Mae Joy) and Ronald (Shelly), both of Eau Claire, Ruth (Steve) Alf of Menomonie, Barb (Chris) Strand of Annandale, MN, and Mark (Vicki) of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Chad (Brad), Joe (Jeni), Sandra (Mark), Marty (Jen), Bethany (Erick), Mike (Jana), Karl, Misty (Matt), Emily, Jeremy (Alex), Sam, Margaret, Donald, Katherine, Peter, Matthew (Jenny), and Timothy (Paige); 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Val Ahnemon and Sue Barquist; sisters-in-law, Elaine Johnson and Lenora (Orv) Wollum; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin “Sonny”; her parents; brothers, George, Robert, Leslie, Harold, John and Charles; and sister, Janet.
Joann’s family would like to thank the staff at Care Partners Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice for their great care.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church in Elk Mound (207 University Street), with Pastor Mary Eide officiating. Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at church. Interment will be in Springbrook Cemetery in the Town of Springbrook. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations made to Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church http://sothem.org/.