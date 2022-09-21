Joann Marie Madlung Seevers Wolfgram, age 87, went to meet Jesus on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

She was born September 13, 1935, to Erich and Alma (Dorn) Madlung in Milwaukee, WI. Following her birth, she was baptized into God’s family at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Wauwatosa, WI, on September 29, 1935.

