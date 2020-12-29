Heaven gained a Christmas Angel; Joanne Marilyn (Lee) Behlke, age 84, of Cleghorn, WI died on Friday, December 25, 2020, at the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls, WI.
Joanne was born February 19, 1936, to Clarence and Arvilda (Schmidt) Lee at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. Joanne was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. She attended the Campus School, Eighth-ward; Eau Claire Junior & Senior High, graduating with the class of 1954. Joanne met her husband, Leonard, on a blind date. October 12, 1957, Joanne and Leonard were married at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. After being married Joanne and Leonard resided in Cleghorn the remaining years of their lives. Joanne was fortunate to be able to live in her own home all but one month of the 61 years she resided there.
Over the years Joanne worked in Dietary at Sacred Heart Hospital, and housekeeping at a couple of the hotels in Eau Claire. She also drove school bus, helped Leonard by driving dump truck and was a greeter at Walmart. Joanne also helped with Den Mother duties for Cub Scouts in Cleghorn.
Joanne enjoyed the simple things in life, spending time with family, going to auctions, thrift sales and chancing her luck with an occasional visit to the casino with Leonard, reading and doing her word find puzzles, spoiling her furry grandkids with extra treats before Deb would return home from work. They even would get a ride on her walker from time to time. Joanne was very proud of her children, grand and great and great great grandchildren and her furry grandchildren.
Joanne is survived by her children: Tamara (Brian) Steig of Northfield, WI, Mark (Sharon) Behlke of Cleghorn, WI, Kristi Heath of La Crosse, WI, Debra Behlke of Cleghorn, WI.
Nine grandchildren: Jason (Sandra) Steig of York, WI, Nicholas (Jolinda) Steig of Eau Claire, WI., Stacy (Kevin) Billingslea of Singapore, China, Andrew (Kathy) Ohrt of Osceola, WI; Tim (fiancé Shanna) Heath, Michael and Daniel Heath, all of La Crosse, WI. Ben and Scott Heath of Eau Claire, and her Furry Grandchildren that spent every day with her.
Twenty great grandchildren: Zachary, Deacon, Brayden, Emerson and Aubrey Steig. Sam Retzloff, Bill Pimm and Stephanie (fiancé Ben Metz) Coddington. Phoebe and Heathe Billingslea. Hunter, Ceilia and Lillian Ohrt. Isabella Heath, Kylie and Cody Wright, Megan Simmons, Alexandria, Jake and Brenden Heath.
Five great-great grandchildren: Reese Metz, Matilyn and Brilynne Wright, Luci Rodriguez, Abby and Henry Simmons.
Brother: Robert (Dianna) Lee; Cousins: Susan Voight Risler, Sandy Martin-Quarberg and Diane Martin-Ames, many nieces and nephews.
Joanne was preceded in death by Leonard, her husband of 54 years, on September 8, 2012. Parents: Clarence and Arvilda (Schmidt) Lee; in laws: Ewald and Emeila (Klavetter) Behlke; son in law: Richard Heath; granddaughter: Kristine; great great grandson: Conner. brother: Harvey Lee; brother in laws/sister in laws: Lawrence and Glenna Behlke, Lucille Behlke, Margaret and James OMara, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Staff at Mayo Health Systems in Eau Claire for their wonderful care of Joanne throughout 2020. Special thanks to Dr. Kyja Stygar and Family Medicine Doctors and Staff; Dr. Sameer Batto and Dr. Hannah Miller. Special thanks to the Township Fire Department Emergicare members, the Eau Claire Fire and Rescue Medical Personnel. We would also like to thank the staff of the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center with special thanks to RNs Jeanine, Lyndsay and John; the CNA staff and Penny P. Your care, support and love you gave to Joanne during her last month was heartfelt and so appreciated and has not gone un-noticed; you are Angels in disguise.
There will be no service held at this time. Joanne’s wishes were to not endanger anyone during the COVID-19 Pandemic. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cleghorn Park Shelter in late Spring. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask, use social distancing and CDC recommended safety guidelines and precautionary measures. There will be a private burial at the Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington, Eau Claire County, Eau Claire, WI.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials to be given to: Mayo Clinic-Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905, designated for patient treatments at The Albert J. and Judith A. Dunlap Cancer Center at the Eau Claire, WI. Campus, or Resident Activities Dept. at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center, PO Box 310, Pigeon Falls, WI 54760 or Resident Activities Dept. at Dove HealthCare-South Eau Claire, 3656 Mall Dr., Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.