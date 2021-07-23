Joanne C. Fesenmaier, 84, of Eau Claire, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire, surrounded by her loving family.
Joanne was born April 10, 1937, in Eau Claire, to Leo and Agatha (Deinhammer) Hinger. After graduating high school, she married Gregory Devine in 1955. Together they raised four children. Joanne worked at Dr. Finucane’s as a receptionist for many years. In her free time, Joanne enjoyed several hobbies that showcased her many talents and creativity from painting to crocheting afghans to making numerous counter-cross stitch pictures for her friends and family. A stranger might mistake her house for the Hobby Lobby. Additionally, Joanne enjoyed collecting a variety of knick-knacks that she displayed proudly.
After a divorce, Joanne remarried William “Bill” Fesenmaier in 2002. She and Bill shared many adventures while traveling throughout the United States. She loved to cook and share her recipes with her children and grandchildren. Some of her favorites included spetzel soup and pork chops, but everyone raved about her desserts: tapioca pudding, upside-down apple cake, cherry tort, and roll-out Christmas cookies to name a few. She was a spectacular storyteller – even if many of her stories meant blending fiction with facts. Her sense of humor was second to none and it was successfully passed down to each of her children. Always devoted to her family, “Grandma Jo” always looked forward to visits from her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She had a warmth and beauty inside and out that was extended to everybody she met.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Fesenmaier; children, Mike (Marilyn) Devine, Patty Devine, Tim (Sue) Devine, and Jackie (Fred) Lutz; grandchildren, Greg (Fiona) Devine, Nathan Devine, Carley (Ryan) Rodenkirch, Taylor (Joel) Helminiak, Courtney Devine, Nick (Breeanna) Farmer, Mitch (Jeanne) Devine, Mallory (Alex) Dorn, McKenzie (Chris) Schmitt, Max Devine, Willie (Autum) Lutz, and Andy (Eve) Lutz; great-grandchildren, Sierra Devine, Xavier Devine, Brayden Farmer, Tom Devine, Julia Devine, Joelle Schmitt, Blake Helminiak, Miles Helminiak, Jordy Rodenkirch, and Amara Lutz; and sister, Anita “Needy”(John) Schillak. Joanne is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leo and George Hinger; sisters, Mary Hehli and Delores Hesslau.
The family would like to thank Sarah Stromb, NP, and the entire staff at Mayo Clinic Health Systems for their compassionate care – especially the fourth floor nurses. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. A private celebration of Joanne’s life was held. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family while Father Tom Krieg officiated. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.