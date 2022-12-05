Joanne L. Horan passed away peacefully on November 22 at the Azura Memory Care Center at the age of 87. Joanne was born on September 20th, 1935, in Eau Claire WI. She was the daughter of Leonard and Lila Ganong.

She attended Eau Claire High School and then went on to get a Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire. She married George Horan in 1957 and had one son, Joseph S Horan.

