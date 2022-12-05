Joanne L. Horan passed away peacefully on November 22 at the Azura Memory Care Center at the age of 87. Joanne was born on September 20th, 1935, in Eau Claire WI. She was the daughter of Leonard and Lila Ganong.
She attended Eau Claire High School and then went on to get a Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire. She married George Horan in 1957 and had one son, Joseph S Horan.
Joanne taught Elementary School in the Eau Claire School System for more than 34 years, focusing on Kindergarten and Second Grades. Over her career she taught in several of the schools in the Eau Claire area that included Locust Lane, Longfellow, Mount Washington, Randall, Arlington Heights, Manz, and Meadow View helping thousands of children start their years of schooling.
She was also involved in the Student Teaching Programs for both UW Eau Claire and UW Stout in Menomonie through mentoring new teachers and later supervising the programs.
Joanne began her musical carrier playing the pipe organ for First Baptist Church of Eau Claire at the age of 15. For more than 60 years Joanne served our Lord by playing the piano and organ for many of the churches in the Eau Claire area. She also shared her talents in music for many weddings and funerals.
Joanne retired from the Eau Claire School System in 1992 and went on to work with the clients of Reach, Inc., helping children and adults with disabilities find their path forward.
During her career and into her retirement Joanne was involved in the Eau Claire Gospel Choir, the Eau Claire Children’s Choir, the Eau Claire Master Singers, the Eau Claire Symphony and the LE Phillips Public Library.
She touched the lives of many through her passion and talent for music and teaching children. She was loved and admired by many.
Joanne married LaMoine Parkhurst in 2013 and together they enjoyed getting together with friends and family in the Eau Claire and Mondovi area, as well as spending a couple of months each winter in Sun City West, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Lila Ganong and her husband of 53 years, George S Horan.
She is survived by her husband, LaMoine Parkhurst; son Joseph & daughter-in-law, Debbie (Stevens) Horan; step-son Mark Parkhurst; grandsons Dillon (Stephanie) Brown and Dalton (Amanda) Brown; great-grandchildren Kayleigh, Beau, Beckett and Dean.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation and thanks to the staff and residences of Azura Memory Care, the staff of Mayo Hospice Care, Oakleaf Clinic’s Oakcare team, and the caregivers of Appeal to Heaven.
A celebration of Joanne’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.