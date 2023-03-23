Joanne Miles
Joanne Miles lived a full life until God called her home on January 12, 2023. She passed away at home, peacefully in her sleep. She was 94.
Joanne was born on November 13, 1928, in St. Paul, MN to Albert and Marjorie Kneisl. She moved to Eau Claire, WI in 1943 where she graduated from Eau Claire Sr. High in 1946.
In 1950, Joanne married her love, Eugene Miles, at Grace Lutheran Church where they met singing in the choir. They were happily married for 66 years; truly setting an example for others to follow. To that union, 4 children were born. She instilled a strong work ethic to her children while working as a secretary for the ECASD, head cook at UWEC, Craig Chemical Company and Culvers.
She loved to cook, camp, travel and fish and was talented with many crafts. But her real passion was oil painting. She loved giving her creations to family and friends. She was a beautiful artist and would always make a painting for the church bazaar. Joanne loved being involved in Saving Grace Lutheran Church where she volunteered in the Harvest Bazaar for Women, funeral luncheons and Women’s Circles. She loved to sing and was a charter member of the Valley Gospel Choir. She was a fun-loving, tender-hearted and giving person who loved people and serving others. She stated to us that she “always tried her best to make it to church” as she loved her Lord. “For Him is who she truly served.”
She was a loving mother, wife and friend. She will be dearly missed by all and will be cherished in our hearts forever.
Joanne is survived and loved by her 4 children, Jeffrey (Kathy), David, Kathleen (Stephen) Abelsohn and Barbara (Mark) Seward. She also is survived by her sister Joyce (Ray) Johanek, brother Jerry (Sheila) Kneisl, grandson, four step granddaughters, many nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends.
Joanne is predeceased by her loving husband, her mother, father, stepmother Leona Kneisl, sister Jean (Don) Rau, brother-in-law & sister-in-law Dudee & Edith Miles, and David’s wife Alison.
Celebration of Life will be held May 6, 2023 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 3735 Jeffers Rd, with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation 9:30-11:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. with reception to follow.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. To share online condolences go to www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
