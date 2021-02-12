JoAnne Marie Nunke, 52, of Eau Claire, passed peacefully in her sleep on February 7, 2021. JoAnne gained her angel wings due to underlying issues with hypertension; her heart was just too big.
JoAnne had a great love for cooking and sharing recipes with the people she loved and cared about. She took people into her heart and her family and she was loved by many. She was always quick to share an inspirational quote or recipe she had jotted in her many notebooks, which you can find in every corner of her home. She was a shining light of positivity and laughter for many; especially her grandchildren and loving family.
JoAnne was preceded in death by her father, Edward “Jerry” Nunke; both sets of grandparents; several aunts and uncles; and her cat, Tuna.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Nunke; sister, Patti (Tony) Fedie; her soul mate and the love of her life, Tim Pippin; her children, Cassandra Erpenbach, Mitch Nunke, and Adam Hanson; as well as Katie Pippin, Devon Whaley, and Cari (Nate) Nispel; and her many grandchildren, whom she adored.
Due to Covid-19, the visitation will be private and held for just immediate family. There will be a celebration of life taking place for everyone to share their love for JoAnne starting at 3:30pm on Saturday, February 20th at VFW 305; located at 1300 Starr Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
