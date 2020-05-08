Joanne Catherine (BaDour) Poppe, age 86, of Eau Claire, died on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living Facility in Altoona, under the care of St. Josephs Hospice.
Joanne was born on May 22, 1933 to the late Joseph and Anne (Smith) BaDour in Eau Claire. She was united in marriage to Robert Bob Poppe on April 7, 1956 at St. James Catholic Church. Joanne was a devote catholic and worked outside of the home as a meat wrapper at Kerms on Water Street. She loved reading, cheering on her beloved Packers, and especially being with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Poppe of Eau Claire, David (Christy) Poppe of Rice Lake, Paul (Melissa) Poppe of Eau Claire; daughters, Ann Poppe of Altoona and Susan (Dan Retallick) Poppe of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Julie (Kyle), Timothy, Mitch, Joseph, Allie, Breeanna, Johnathon (Brittany), and Nicholas; 7 great grandchildren; brothers, James (Juanita) BaDour, Thomas (Doreen) BaDour, and John (Chris) BaDour; many other family members and friends.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; granddaughter, Audra Poppe; and brother, Jerry BaDour.
The family would like to thank the staff of Grace Edgewood and St. Josephs Hospice who attended to Joannes comfort in her final days.
A private committal service will be held at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Eau Claire. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in memory of Joanne to Catholic Charities https://cclse.org/eau-claire/.
Please forward it to the funeral home if you do not know the address of the family (4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).