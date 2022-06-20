JoAnne (Grycowski) Truss-Putzer (78 years old) of Chippewa Falls Wisconsin died peacefully in her sleep on June 16th 2022 after suffering complications from spinal cord compression surgery. JoAnne was born Feb 1st 1944 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Joseph and Anne (Koci) Grycowski who proceeded her in death.
JoAnne grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. JoAnne married Robert Truss June 15th 1963: they had four children together. Robert proceeded JoAnne in death September of 1986. JoAnne married Lon Putzer July 6th 1990 and she proceeded him in death: they did not have any children together.
JoAnne worked primarily at Mcgraw-Edison in Racine, Wisconsin and Greene Manufacturing in Racine, Wisconsin. She also worked at Hutchinson Technology in Eau Claire, Wisconsin until her retirement.
JoAnne lived her life in Milwaukee Wisconsin, Racine Wisconsin and the Eau Claire/Chippewa Wisconsin area.
JoAnne enjoyed spending time with her family including her cherished grandkids who shared her backyard in Chippewa Falls Wisconsin. JoAnne was an avid animal lover and owned various pets over her lifetime including dogs, cats and birds. JoAnne loved cooking, baking, reading, playing cribbage, watching game shows and Lifetime movies. JoAnne’s talents and skills included sewing, crocheting, embroidery and needle point. JoAnne gave her entire family at least one of the many crafts she made.
JoAnne and her husband, Lon recently became members of Chippewa Valley Bible Church making Jesus Christ the Lord and Savior of their lives!
JoAnne is survived by her husband Lon Putzer of Chippewa Falls; her four children, Stephen (Karen) Truss of Blanchard, Idaho, Timothy Truss of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Anthony Truss of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Debra (Curt) Swoboda of Chippewa Falls; brother Robert Grycowski, sister Eileen Grycowski; 6 grandchildren, Iggy, Finley, Samantha, Joseph, Kimberly and Alex; 3 nieces and nephews, Ray, Thomas and Chrissy. 3 step-children, Donald Putzer, Denise Wray, and Rhonda Roushia.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 with Pastor Troy Solava officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in the Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie, Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be held on July 23, 2022 at the Chippewa Valley Bible Church from 1-4 p.m. All are welcome to come and celebrate JoAnne’s life.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.