Joanne M. Van Den Heuvel, 80, of Cadott, passed away at home on Saturday, Jan. 21st, 2023, surrounded by her loving family after a short bout with cancer.

Joanne was born Nov. 28, 1942, at home in Dunn County, the daughter of Herman J. and Agatha M. (Bohl) Dachel. She married Ronald W. Van Den Heuvel on Dec. 2nd, 1967, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Tilden.