Joanne M. Van Den Heuvel, 80, of Cadott, passed away at home on Saturday, Jan. 21st, 2023, surrounded by her loving family after a short bout with cancer.
Joanne was born Nov. 28, 1942, at home in Dunn County, the daughter of Herman J. and Agatha M. (Bohl) Dachel. She married Ronald W. Van Den Heuvel on Dec. 2nd, 1967, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Tilden.
Joanne was the oldest surviving sibling of eleven children. She graduated from McDonell High School in 1960 and took her first job at Mason Shoe in Chippewa Falls. She later lived in California and Minneapolis before returning to the Chippewa Valley. Joanne met her husband, Ronnie, on July 2nd, 1967, and they wed six months later. The couple moved into the Van Den Heuvel home farm located south of Cornell and started their family. Together, Joanne and Ronnie grew the family farm, along with their seven children. In 1985, Joanne began working at Cray Research in Chippewa Falls and remained there until her retirement in 2007.
Joanne was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Drywood for more than 50 years and served as the parish treasurer and member of the Ladies Aide. She loved being of service to others and took great pride in her little country church.
Joanne loved people and was quite a social butterfly. She always took the time to talk to anyone she bumped into; friend or stranger. She sincerely enjoyed getting together with her family and cousins to play cards and catch up on the latest happenings. Joanne also belonged to a local Red Hatter group and enjoyed the camaraderie and friendship. Anyone who knew her, will remember her kindness and big smile, her love of flowers and gardening, her fabulous cooking and baking, her adventurous traveling spirit, and how much she loved her grandchildren. Joanne was a person who touched many lives and she did it with care and grace. She was dearly loved by many and will be forever in our hearts.
She is survived by four sons – Glenn Van Den Heuvel, Willow River, MN, and his daughters Rachael and Alexandria Van Den Heuvel; Brian Van Den Heuvel (Albert Conde), Franklin, WI; Mark Van Den Heuvel, Deerfield, WI; Kevin (Eileen) Van Den Heuvel, Eau Claire, WI, and their children Eva and Gabriel Van Den Heuvel; and three daughters – Julie Van Den Heuvel (Bing Mui), Holmen, WI, and her daughter Ashley Nicholas; Sandra (Tom) Kerschner, Cornell, WI, and their son Ethan Kerschner; Stacey (Joe) Simon, Chippewa Falls, WI, and their children Brandon and Katelynn Simon; one great-grandson, Ezra Peterson.
She is survived by six brothers – Roger (Diane) Dachel, Eugene (Linda) Dachel, Francis (Barb) Dachel, Paul Dachel, Keith (Robin) Dachel, Floyd (Lisa) Dachel; and two sisters – Elaine (Leon) Zwiefolhofer, Mary Jane (Steve) Schemenauer.
She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Agatha Dachel; a sister in infancy – Joan Dachel; her husband – Ronald Van Den Heuvel; a brother – Peter Dachel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church 415 N. Maple St. Cadott, WI. with Father William Felix officiating.
Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery Drywood, WI.
A Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27th, 2023 at the Leiser Funeral Home 511 N. Main St. Cadott, WI. A Visitation will also be one hour prior to the Funeral Mass Saturday morning at the church.