Joe Baader, 93, of Pepin, WI died Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Advent Health Durand. He was born July 26, 1928, in Nelson, WI; son of Joseph and Cennie (Potts) Baader.
On August 22, 1948, he married Margean Breed in Wabasha, MN.
Joe worked for Buster Tiffany and then for Kramers as an operating engineer.
He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Richard (Pam Perry) Baader of Augusta, WI and Melanie Yuds of Big Flats, WI; son-in-law, Ed Gray; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; sister, Dorothy Hanson; sister-in-law, Lucy Baader; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margean; daughter, Jo Ellen Gray; brothers, Lester, Roy, John and Earl Baader; sisters, Rose Menting, Bernice Strand, Cennie Baader, Leona Sandberg, Lucielle Juliot, and Betty Brommer; sisters-in-law, Clenora Baader, Doris Baader, and Ila Baader; brothers-in-law, John Juliot, Wilbert Menting, Harold Strand, Leslie Sandberg, and Elroy Brommer.
No services are being planned at this time. Goodrich Funeral Home in Durand, WI is assisting the family.
