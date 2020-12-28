Joe Cigan passed away Tuesday, December 22nd at the age of 90 at the Country Terrance in Stanley.
Joe was born to Wasil and Tillie (Telisik) Cigan at home on the family farm in the town of Ruby. Joe received his elementary education at the Ruby School and graduated from Stanley High School in 1948. After completing high school, he attended UW River Falls for one year then returned home to run the family farm. Joe lived on the family farm for 73 years before moving to Stanley in 2003.
On October 29, 1955, Joe married Rita Breitzman at the Russian Orthodox Church in Huron, Wisconsin. To this union, six children were born.
In his early career, Joe sold Badger farm equipment and later Clay farm equipment in Northwest Wisconsin. He then became involved in purchasing and selling cattle which led him to lifelong career in sales.
Joe was also an auctioneer for 30 years. His three sons all became auctioneers and with Joe, formed the Cigan Auction Team. Joe truly enjoyed working with his sons and seeing them grow in their auctioneer abilities. He was also proud of his grandchildren and other family members who assisted in the auctions either by clerking or running the office. Throughout Joes career, he showed compassion to those who were in danger of losing their farms and did what he could to help them.
Joe served for 10 years on both the Chippewa Valley Electric Board of Directors and the Lake Holcombe School Board.
Joe is survived by his devoted, loving wife of 65 years, Rita, his six children Deb (Otis) Gallett of Gilman, Linda Boettcher of Holcombe, Mark (Brenda) Cigan of Holcombe, Laura (Darren) Story of Fond du lac, Tom (Denise) Cigan of Chippewa Falls and Joe Cigan, Jr of Chippewa Falls. From these six children, came thirteen grandchildren, Odessa, Sara, and Brianna, Mathew and Lacey, Derek, Amy and Samantha, Skylar and Kendra, and Ashley, Mariah and Tyler. And to this date, seventeen great grandchildren. Joe is also survived by his sister Loraine Springer of Barron.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Pete and Nick and sisters, Martha and Margaret.
A private family service will be held now with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family.