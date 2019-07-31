Joe Lokrantz, 44, of Eau Claire, passed away July 27.
Joe was born May 22, 1975 in Menomonie to Lonnie and Becky (Fritz) Lokrantz. He lived most of his life in Elk Mound and Eau Claire.
He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend that will be dearly missed. Joe had many hobbies and activities he enjoyed doing with friends and family.
Joe is survived by his loving wife Andrea Lokrantz (Smigla) and his children Parker, Anessa, Caitlyn and Lucas Lokrantz, his mother Becky Lokrantz, his brothers Chris (Gina) Lokrantz and Doug Lokrantz and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Lonnie Lokrantz, his stepfather Bert Bird and his sister-in-law Paula Lokrantz.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 25 at the Moose Lodge, 3606 Curvue Rd., Eau Claire from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his children’s college funds in care of Andrea.