Shock.jpeg

Joe Shock passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 28 in the morning.

Joe was well known throughout the greater Chippewa, Stanley and Holcombe area as a fun-loving man, with a wonderful sense of humor.

Joe was born in Stanley on October 13,1967 to Mary and Dean Shock. He was raised with his sisters, Kim, Jill and Desiree; and his brother, Tom.

Joe graduated from Stanley-Boyd High School and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Joe also served in the National Guard.

Joe had a son, Kip. Kip brought Joe more happiness than Joe could ever have imagined.

Joe had many jobs but is best known for his deer recovery service. He worked with his vice-president, Coco, his beloved dachshund.

Joe loved the outdoors, was an avid fisherman, hunter and tracker. He loved to cook, can and garden.

Joe had many friends; one of his greatest was Kelly Sullivan, his cousin.

The family would love to see you come and celebrate Joe’s life with us.

Funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 3, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish of Notre Dame Church will be officiating.

Friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of services at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 3, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Shock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

