Joel D. Brunzlick, 49, formerly of Augusta and Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday, November 29,2022, at his home in Chippewa Falls. He was surrounded by his loving wife and parents, brother Kyle and Lisa, brother in-law and sister in-law, and also cared for by Mayo Home Hospice.
For the past 4 years Joel fought a courageous battle, but for the last few months he knew that his illness couldn’t be halted. He felt fortunate to be in the care of Dr. Eyad Al-Khatib, NP Ruta Kirstein, the nurses at Mayo Cancer Center in Eau Claire and eventually the Mayo Hospice staff.
Joel was born May 5, 1973, the son of Rodney and Patricia (Hatch) Brunzlick. He was raised in Augusta, where he was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church, attended grade school and graduated from Augusta High School in 1991. During high school he was employed in Augusta at John’s I.G.A. and following graduation he worked at Carol’s Spur and Bush Brothers’ Canning Company. He had attended UW-Eau Claire for 2 years before entering the work force full time. He had worked at Menards and Phillips Plastics, and since 2005 had worked in the chemical service department at Hutchinson Technology in Eau Claire. Due to his illness, he left this position in May of this year.
Joel had lived at Woodford Court in Eau Claire for many years and then in February of this year he moved to his home in Chippewa Falls. It was here at his home that he was united in marriage to Laurie Marie Haley on August 27, 2022. With this marriage, he was blessed with two wonderful stepsons.
Over the years Joel was an avid Badger fan, especially the football teams and equally enjoyed the Green Bay Packers. Reading had always been an important part of his life, mostly nonfiction, historical and biographical novels. He had his own home library with his collection of novels and movies. Growing up with his younger brother, the family enjoyed traveling together and this continued throughout his life. Together with Laurie and her boys they also had many memorable outings. He loved spending time outdoors and when his health was diminishing, he found pleasure spending time in his back yard reading a good book and spending time with his family.
Joel will be dearly missed and never forgotten by his wife Laurie and step sons, Noah and Gabe King; parents, Rod and Pat Brunzlick of Augusta; brother, Kyle Brunzlick and Lisa Martin of Augusta; uncles and aunts, Richard and Maria Hatch of Wichita, KS, Karl and Renee Hatch of Augusta, Arnold Brunzlick and Vanessa Donahue, Dodie and Tom Neuenfeldt all of Augusta, Randy and Ronda Brunzlick of Fremont, CA, Patrick and Laura Brunzlick of Dayton, NV; brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Jenny Haley of Clear Lake; and many close friends that meant so much to Joel.
Joel was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gilbert and Mabel Hatch and Rollie and Ruby Brunzlick.
The family would like to thank everyone for over the past 4 years that kept Joel in their prayers, all of his visitors, and especially the medical community for your dedication with compassion and kindness to both Joel and his family.
A Celebration of Joel’s life will be held Sunday, December 18, 2022, from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Augusta Lion’s Hall at 200 East Lincoln Street (U.S. Highway 12) Augusta. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.