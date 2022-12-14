Joel D. Brunzlick, 49, formerly of Augusta and Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday, November 29,2022, at his home in Chippewa Falls. He was surrounded by his loving wife and parents, brother Kyle and Lisa, brother in-law and sister in-law, and also cared for by Mayo Home Hospice.

For the past 4 years Joel fought a courageous battle, but for the last few months he knew that his illness couldn’t be halted. He felt fortunate to be in the care of Dr. Eyad Al-Khatib, NP Ruta Kirstein, the nurses at Mayo Cancer Center in Eau Claire and eventually the Mayo Hospice staff.

To plant a tree in memory of Joel Brunzlick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

