Joel Quist

Joel Ednore “Ed” Quist, of Ellsworth was called home to be with our Lord in heaven on October 3 at Preferred Senior Living in Ellsworth.
Ed was born in Patterson, Calif. on July 17, 1934. As a young child, his family moved to Vasa, Minn. and later to Maiden Rock, Wis., where he graduated from high school. After his marriage to Gail (Leonard) they bought and farmed near Bay City for 24 years. They raised two girls, Carolyn and Kathleen. Although he was a dairy farmer, his true love was cash crop farming. In 1985 they moved to Mesa, Ariz., where Ed was the head groundskeeper for practice fields at Arizona State University. After retiring he moved back to the Ellsworth area.
A spiritual person, Ed was strong in his Christian Faith and knew Jesus as his savior. He was a quiet person but loved God and his family. He loved playing cards, fishing, picking agates, was an excellent shot when hunting deer or pheasant and was proud of his John Deere toy tractor collection. Ed loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Carol (Steve) Loehnis and Kathy (John) Blodgett; grandchildren, Erin (Andy) Loga, Tim (Cindy) Blodgett and Amy (Kyle) Larson; great-grandchildren, Lily and Gaby Stamm and Addi and Daniel Loga; his sisters, Vivian (Richard) Kamrath-Ferguson, Louise (Gary) Christiansen and Donna Wilken; his brother, Curtiss (Julie) Quist; special friend, Susie Sabby; and by many nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Dora (Martinson) Quist, and two brothers-in-law, Ernie Kamrath and Michael Wilken.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at English Lutheran Church in Ellsworth, Wis., with Pastor Amy Kasari officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Burial of cremains will be private at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ellsworth.
The family would like to thank the staff at Preferred Senior Living Center in Ellsworth and St. Croix Valley Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Ed.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.