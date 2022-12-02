Joel T. Shiffer of Eau Claire, WI, age 50, passed away unexpectedly at home from a heart attack on November 27th, 2022.
Joel was born September 12th, 1972, to Dale and Barb Shiffer of Eau Claire, WI. He graduated from Hillcrest Academy in Fergus Falls, MN.
Joel grew up working on the family farm, until attending Hillcrest. After high school, he started his painting career with Tim Anderson, branching out to his start his own business, J.T. Shiffer Quality Painting, in 1999.
Joel married Stacy Briggs on April 15th, 2000, at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church in Eau Claire, WI. They had three children: Emily, Annika, and Luke. Joel enjoyed cooking, watching football, taking his wife out to fish and camp, taking his kids on dates, traveling with friends and family, and his much-loved Wednesday nights at Milwaukee Burger Company.
He is survived by his wife, Stacy; children: Emily, Annika, and Luke; mother, Barb Shiffer; siblings: Kevin (Traci) Shiffer, Kristin Yahashi, and Chad (Elaine) Shiffer; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. He was proceeded in death by his dad, Dale Shiffer, grandparents, great aunts, and Aunt Jean.
Visitation will be Monday, December 5th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home. There will be no visitation time prior to the service at the church on Tuesday morning. The memorial service will be on Tuesday, December 6th, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church with a luncheon to follow. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, December 7th, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Milwaukee Burger Company.