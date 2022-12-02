Joel T. Shiffer of Eau Claire, WI, age 50, passed away unexpectedly at home from a heart attack on November 27th, 2022.

Joel was born September 12th, 1972, to Dale and Barb Shiffer of Eau Claire, WI. He graduated from Hillcrest Academy in Fergus Falls, MN.

To plant a tree in memory of Joel Shiffer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you