Joel “Butch” H. Twerberg, 78, Edgar, passed away while surrounded by his family on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born September 2, 1943 in Eau Claire, son of the late Joel and Rebecca (Enger) Twerberg. Joel grew up on farms near Strum, WI. He moved to the Chicago area after graduating from Eleva-Strum High School in 1961 where he met his love, Susie. On July 2, 1966, he was united in marriage to Susan “Susie” Bjerke at Chimney Rock Lutheran Church in Strum, WI. She survives.
For 30 years, Joel was a volunteer fireman for the Edgar Fire Department and the Edgar Fire Inspector for many years. He worked for GTE/Verizon as an installer until his retirement. Joel was a member of the Edgar Lions Club and a member of the North Central Wisconsin Antique Steam and Gas Engine Club. He was also very proud of his Norwegian heritage.
Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed restoring antique tractors in his garage and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.
Survivors include, his loving wife, Susie; three children, Carol Twerberg, Madison, Dave (Andrea) Twerberg, Wausau and Eric Twerberg, Wausau; three grandchildren, Nick Gunderson, Paulina Twerberg and Kristoffer Twerberg; great-grandchild, Dezmin Gunderson; three siblings, Robert Twerberg, Arcadia, Orrin Twerberg, Idaho, and Barbara (Larry) McGee, Strum, WI; two sisters-in-law, Debra Twerberg and Linda Twerberg; brother-in-law, Scott (Kathy) Bjerke; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clair and Gordon Twerberg; and one sister, Joan Smedberg.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Edgar. Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Chimney Rock Lutheran Cemetery in Strum, WI.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joel Twerberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.