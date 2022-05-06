Joelene A. Loew, (nee Chryst), age 88, of Menomonie, WI, was called to her eternal heavenly home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, with her family by her side.
Joelene was born November 5, 1933, in Menomonie, WI, to Neil and Hazel Chryst (Adams). She always said she went from cradle to college growing up in Menomonie, attending grade school, high school and graduating with an education degree in home economics from UW-Stout.
Joelene married her college sweetheart, Allan R. Loew, on June 16, 1956, at the Congregational Church in Menomonie. They traveled to North Carolina, where Allan served in the Marine Corp and she had the first of their two children, Sue Ellen (Halama), in May 1957. They relocated to Illinois to follow their teaching careers, both teaching at Willowbrook High School in Villa Park, IL, until their retirement. Joelene had their second daughter, Tamara (Clarke), in September 1959 and they remained in Villa Park for 52 years.
In 2009 they moved to Sarona, WI, exploring the area and enjoying each day of their retirement. Joelene loved to travel and over the last 25+ years they traveled to many places together, including snow-birding each winter to their home in Florida.
Joelene is survived by her husband, Allan of Rice Lake, WI; two daughters, Sue (David) Halama of Menomonie, WI, and Tammy (Ray) Clarke of Villa Park, IL; her four grandchildren, the “lights of her life,” Michael (Allison) Clarke, Christina (Tom) Spring, Katelyn Halama and Andrew (Chelsey) Halama; as well as one great-grandchild, 2 ½-year-old Vincent Clarke. She is also survived by her sister, Jackie (John) Dotseth of Menomonie, WI, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Neil and Hazel Chryst; her in-laws, Austin and Irene Loew; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Dwayne (Marjorie) Chryst, Dallas (April) Chryst and Clinton (Connie) Loew.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at First Congregational UCC in Menomonie, with Reverend Kathleen Remund officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that random acts of kindness be shown in Joelene’s memory, remembering always the kindness and compassion she showed to all who knew and loved her.