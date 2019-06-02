Johanna “Jo” Julia Larson, 92, of Eau Claire died peacefully at Grace Lutheran Prairie Pointe Rehab Facility in Altoona, WI, on May 31, 2019, due to a bone infection, under the care of hospice with her family at her side.
Jo was born in Eau Claire, WI, on September 22, 1926, to John and Julia (Sundem) Eggen and grew up in Colfax, WI. After high school, she met Orley Larson and they married on November 29, 1952. They later divorced. She then went to CVTC and was certified to become a nurses aide and began her career at Luther Hospital. From there, she went on to become a tech in central processing which included setting up case carts for surgery. She didn’t retire until the age of 72 and loved her job and enjoyed her co-workers.
Jo loved sports, especially our Wisconsin teams. Whether it was the Brewers, Bucks, Packers, or Badgers, she never missed watching any game. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary on Folsom St. and made her daily trips to visit with all of her friends and try her luck at pull tabs. They were her second family. There wasn’t a friend of hers that didn’t get a homemade knit dish cloth from her.
She loved playing the coronet in the Colfax High School band and many times she played taps at the Colfax cemetery for our veterans who had passed.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Nothing was more important to her than her family and her faith. She was a charter member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and never hesitated to tell anyone that.
Jo’s family is forever grateful to everyone that stopped to visit her. And a huge thank you to the staff at Monroe Manor in Barron, Mayo Hospice, and the caring and compassionate staff at Prairie Pointe, especially Rachel, Alex and Kenzie.
Jo is survived by her children, Sandy (Lou) Henke, Jim (Shelly) Larson, and Judy (Rick) Rassbach; two grandchildren, Gina (Riley) Schulner and Kevin Larson; two great-grandchildren, Dylan McCracken and Carmella Larson; brother, Ed Eggen; three nieces, Mikell, Pam and Tricia; nephew, Randy. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Julia Eggen; brothers, Merlin and Tom; sister, Ann Vera Hovland; and daughter-in-law, Mary Larson.
A celebration of Jo’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1120 Cedar St., Eau Claire, with Pastor Josh Toufar officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
Her Dad died the night before she was born, and he has finally met her and welcomed her with open arms. What a joyous day Mom…you have waited 92 years to meet each other.
