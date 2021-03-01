John Anderson

John “Howard” Anderson, 98, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire. Howard was born in La Crosse, WI on June 22, 1922 to first-generation Norwegian-Americans Plimmer and Josephine (Olson) Anderson. He attended La Crosse schools, worshiped at English Lutheran Church. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1942. Howard married Marguerite Kienahs, his wife of almost 64 years, on September 29, 1948.
Howard always loved cars--he began driving and fixing cars at age 12 and bought his first car at 14. He worked as an auto mechanic, service manager, and car salesman. He could fix anything including building his first houseboat and remodeling a house with his little brother, Roger, to make it accessible to a man with disabilities. He and Marguerite loved boating on the Mississippi, bus trips, train trips, concerts, community theater, and the Packers. They cross country skied and biked together into their 80s. With Marguerite’s encouragement, Howard started making paintings when he was in his fifties. Some would say he came to art late in life—but in fact, he was able to enjoy over forty years of painting and become skilled in watercolors, oils and acrylics.
Howard saw pizza for the first time on a trip to Chicago in 1938. At the time, he had no idea what it was. He wouldn’t try his first slice for another thirty years—until 1968 when his son Dave delivered him a pizza via speedboat on the Mississippi. Towards the end of his life, Papa enjoyed bringing beers to friends when pizza was served at Oakwood Independent Living. Pizza’s ubiquity was just one of many changes Howard saw during his long life.
Howard moved from La Crosse to Eau Claire, WI to be close to family seven years ago. He loved crossword puzzles, was curious about everything, and was always ready for an adventure with his family. During the last years of his life, he read almost a book a week and encouraged everyone to get their news from a variety of sources. A patriot, he believed in this country and was pleased to have shaken hands with Bernie Sanders at a rally. For Howard’s sake, the family hopes heaven looks something like La Crosse—and that they serve apple pie (but leave lemon chicken off the menu).
Survivors include his son, David (Joyce); chosen daughter, Pat Wilder (Dean), grandchildren, Emily and Nathan Anderson; and chosen granddaughter, Allison (Carlos) Mosqueda and beloved nieces and nephews.
Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite and his parents.
We are grateful to the friends he made and the staff at Oakwood Independent Living in Eau Claire. It felt like home.
A commemoration of his life is planned for later in the summer when it is safe to gather. Memorials can be given to the AMMPARO Fund, Designated Diversity Project, c/o Immanuel Lutheran Church (3214 Golf Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701). The family is planning to honor Howard’s artistic creativity and his history as a grandchild of immigrants with a community-based project to celebrate diversity in the Chippewa Valley.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. We also encourage you to send card, note or letter including a favorite memory or story of Howard. Send the card to the funeral home if you do not know the family address (4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).