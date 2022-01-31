John L. Anibas, age 64, of Eau Galle died unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, January 27, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Menomonie.
John was born on August 15, 1957, in Durand. He was the son of Lorin and Rosella “Sally” (Bauer) Anibas. John grew up on the home farm in Eau Galle, attended St. Henry’s School and graduated from Durand High School in 1975. In 1973, while still in high school, John took a job at the Eau Galle Cheese Factory that he turned into his career, where he was still working today. John married Julie A. Brunner on November 8, 1980, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arkansaw. After marriage, they lived in Eau Galle, where they ran a dairy farm while John still worked at the cheese factory. On June 3, 1990, John and Julie were gifted with their adopted son, Cj. Julie died on February 26, 2017. John was currently engaged to Tracey Tulip.
John enjoyed spending time outdoors cutting wood, going on side-by-side trips, ice fishing and working in his shop. Most of all, John loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
John is survived by his son, Cj (Carrie) of Menomonie; three grandchildren, Haislee, Deegan and Chance; fiancé, Tracey Tulip of Eau Galle and her daughter, Kayla; siblings, Mary (Tim) Dessereau of Mayville, Don “Duck” (Sara Werner Omann), Bob (Sharon), both of Eau Galle and Rose (Joe) Smith of Roberts; his dog, Harlem; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lorin and Sally; his wife, Julie and his sister-in-law, Shelly Anibas.
Visitation will be 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. Henry’s Parish Center in Eau Galle.
