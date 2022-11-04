Anshus, John (8X10).jpg

John S. Anshus, age 92, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, due to age-related causes.

John was born December 11, 1929, to Gladys Mae (Button) and Nels Selmer Anshus in Menomonie, Wisconsin. After graduating from high school in 1948, John pursued studies in Denver, CO, and served in the military from 1949-1950. He married Audrey Harlander in 1949. Returning to his beloved hometown of Menomonie, John joined his father in the family jewelry business, which is known as Anshus Jewelers. John was a talented goldsmith, designer, and gemologist. John became sole proprietor of Anshus Jewelers in 1963 and youngest daughter Lisa joined him as partner in 1992.

