John S. Anshus, age 92, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, due to age-related causes.
John was born December 11, 1929, to Gladys Mae (Button) and Nels Selmer Anshus in Menomonie, Wisconsin. After graduating from high school in 1948, John pursued studies in Denver, CO, and served in the military from 1949-1950. He married Audrey Harlander in 1949. Returning to his beloved hometown of Menomonie, John joined his father in the family jewelry business, which is known as Anshus Jewelers. John was a talented goldsmith, designer, and gemologist. John became sole proprietor of Anshus Jewelers in 1963 and youngest daughter Lisa joined him as partner in 1992.
John served on the Main Street of Menomonie Board, the Menomonie Urban Forestry Board, and was a member of the American Gem Society and the Wisconsin Jewelers Association.
John had many passions, including the love of traveling, motorcycling, boating, flying planes, horses and dogs. John and Audrey enjoyed many motorcycling trips together. Many wonderful summers were spent with family boating and camping on the St. Croix river, many winters were spent downhill skiing and many spring breaks were spent vacationing in Florida, Grand Cayman and Aruba. In the later years John enjoyed his back yard garden, watching birds and spending time with his family.
John is survived by daughter, Paula (Jerry) Frisch, and their children Andrea, Ryan and Lauren of Sandy, UT; daughter, Susan (Charles) Varani and their daughter Kiran of Eugene, OR; son, Gregg, and partner, Kim Younger; former wife, Amy Donahoe Anshus, and their children, Brianne and Danielle of Rochester, MN; daughter, Amy (Mike) Van Rite, and their children, Michael and Taylor of Green Bay WI; and daughter, Lisa (David) Frank, and their children Erik and Emi of Menomonie, WI; and seven great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janet; and beloved wife, Audrey.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI, with Pastor Don Wisner officiating followed by a reception. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Private burial will take place at Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie, WI.
John’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Basu and his staff, Barb Knopps and all the wonderful home care providers, Mayo Clinic Health System-Menomonie and Eau Claire staff, and all who made this sorrowful journey less difficult in so many ways.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Dunn County, Stepping Stones of Dunn County, Mabel Tainter Center of the Arts and City of Menomonie Memorial Tree Fund.